An astounding video has emerged online showing two brave hippopotamuses going out of their way to save a wildebeest from the jaws of a huge crocodile.

The video was shot Mervyn van Wyk, who was visiting the Kruger National Park in South Africa with his wife Tokkie when the incident happened.

Filmed from the edge of a large body of water, the video shows the crocodile grabbing the leg of the wildebeest and dragging him down into the water, as the hapless wildebeest makes every possible effort to get out of its clutches.

For nearly eight minutes the wildebeest and crocodile are engaged in a fierce tug-of-war, which eventually leaves the crocodile tired out. The reptile then starts dragging the animal under the water.

But suddenly two hippos emerge and disrupt the croc's hunt, effectively saving wildebeest from its imminent demise.

Describing the incredible incident, van Wyk said: "As we approached the dam we noted that blue wildebeest, zebras and impalas were happily grazing on the opposite side. I turned the car into position so that my wife had a clear view as she wanted to take a few pictures.

"We happened to notice that one unlucky wildebeest was grabbed by a crocodile on his right rear hoof. This became a game of tug of war that lasted for around eight minutes. The wildebeest would try dragging itself out of the water whilst the crocodile would pull it back in."

The man said he and his wife thought that the fight might attract more crocodiles. But to their surprise, the two hippos came to the rescue.

"This amazingly allowed the wildebeest a chance to escape even though he had a broken hoof. We could not believe the rarity of this situation. I have never seen a hippo coming to the aid of another animal, it was simply astonishing," Wyk said.