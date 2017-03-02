Asus has started rolling out the Android 7.0 Nougat update to its Zenfone 3 Deluxe model.

The update is currently seeding to model number ZS550KL. The update brings the usual Nougat goodies as the split-screen app mode, customizable quick settings and improved Doze Mode along with some custom changes made by Asus. For instance, the new version of Android does not support Asus Share Link, a pre-loaded app for sharing files with other devices.

Along with that, the ShakeShake gesture that used to be part of ZenMotion is also gone. A number of old live wallpapers like the Holo Spiral, Bubbles, Black Hole, and Phase Beam live wallpapers are not compatible with Android N and have been removed post update.

In terms of user interface changes,redundant app shortcuts like "Audio Wizard", "Splendid", "System update" and "Flashlight" have been removed from all apps menus.

The Zenfone 3 Deluxe is the first Asus phone to get the Nougat update. It is likely to be followed by the Zenfone 3 Ultra and the Zenfone 3 basic model.

Although the company has announced the rollout, the update will start hitting users' devices only by next week. To check for the update manually, go to Settings>About>System update and update the OS manually. In case it shows no update you will have to wait for the update to arrive.