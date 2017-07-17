Atari's first console in over two decades, the Ataribox, has been fully revealed. An official newsletter promises that the console will appeal to "both old and new fans" by playing modern games and classic Atari titles.

While the wait continues for pricing details, availability and a release date, the images contained in the newsletter expand on a brief teaser trailer unveiled during E3 2017 which formally announced Atari's unexpected return to the games hardware business.

Taking obvious design cues from the classic Atari 2600 console, the Ataribox will come in two editions featuring either a wooden or red and black finish, with the front panel made of either wood or glass.

As for the specs, Atari is keeping fans guessing for the most part, but the images confirm that the console comes with an SD card slot, four USB ports, HDMI output, an ethernet port and a headphone jack.

The selection of ports further confirms that Atari's upcoming platform isn't solely intended for playing retro games.

Unlike recent nostalgia-baiting microconsoles from Atari's age-old rival Nintendo, Ataribox is capable of delivering "current gaming content" and classic games, according to the newsletter.

Previous comments made by Atari's current CEO Fred Chesnais teased that Ataribox runs on PC technology. Further details are scarce, however the email briefly refers to the hardware's "modern internal specs".

Where exactly Ataribox fits alongside PS4 and Xbox One on the current video game hardware landscape is anyone's guess, although it sounds Atari's big, post-bankruptcy comeback will be a little overpowered if you want one for just a few rounds of Pac-Man or Space Invaders.

"We know you are hungry for more details; on specs, games, pricing, timing," said Atari in the statement, promising further updates in the coming months. "We're not teasing you intentionally; we want to get this right, so we've opted to share things step by step as we bring this to life, and to listen closely to the Atari community feedback as we do so."