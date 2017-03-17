Real Madrid can extend their lead at the top of the La Liga table to five points with victory over Athletic Bilbao at San Mames on 18 March.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 3.15pm GMT. The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports 2 HD.

Overview

A Raul Garcia penalty and a goal from Inaki Williams gave Athletic Bilbao a 2-0 win over Basque rivals Real Sociedad on 12 March. Bilbao have lost four of their last five meetings with Real Madrid.

Aritz Aduriz could start for the hosts after recovering from a muscle injury, but Mikel San Jose is suspended.

Sergio Ramos's late winner helped Real Madrid to an unconvincing 2-1 win over Real Betis at the Santiago Bernabeu on 12 March. The capital club have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last six matches in all competitions.

Pepe remains sidelined for the visitors through injury, but Gareth Bale returns from suspension.

What managers say

Ernesto Valverde: "It was a game with a lot of rhythm [against Real Sociedad]. I do not think this performance was better than the one against Sevilla or Barcelona. It is very difficult to dominate the whole game, especially against a team like Real." [via Marca]

Zinedine Zidane: "We are happy with what we have done up until now. We are top of the league, we are in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, but we know the importance of the end of the season, which is where everything is decided. The difficult period starts now but at the same time it's nice, it's what the players want. They know we are in it together." [via Sky Sports]

Form guide

Athletic Bilbao (all competitions): WWLWL

(all competitions): WWLWL Last result: Real Sociedad 0-2 Athletic Bilbao

Real Madrid (all competitions): WWWDW

(all competitions): WWWDW Last result: Real Madrid 2-1 Real Betis

Betting odds (Betfair)

Athletic Bilbao win : 9/2

: 9/2 Draw : 3/1

: 3/1 Real Madrid win: 7/10

Team news

Athletic Bilbao possible XI: Kepa; Boveda, Alvarez, Laporte, Balenziaga; Benat, Iturraspe; Lekue, Garcia, Muniain; Aduriz

Real Madrid possible XI: Navas; Carvajal, Ramos, Nacho, Marcelo; Modric, Casemiro, Kroos; Bale, Morata, Ronaldo