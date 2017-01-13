Fans will have to wait for a long time to see the second season of FX's hit series Atlanta. The network announced at Television Critics Association winter press tour and revealed that acclaimed comedy will not air in 2017.

The FX series season 2 is slated for 2018 due to actor and director Donald Glover's production schedule, reported Deadline. This delay is mainly because of Glover's upcoming film, Han Solo, which is a standalone movie in Star Wars franchise. He will portray the character of Lando Calrissian in the movie, which also stars Alden Ehrenreich in the lead role and is set for release in 2018.

During the TCA executive session, FX Networks CEO John Landgraf said the network was "fully supportive" of Glover's need to pull away from Atlanta to play Lando. Landgraf said, "We are thrilled for him." Atlanta series follows the lives of two cousins–Earn and Alfred Marks– navigating their way in the Atlanta rap scene in an effort to improve their lives and the lives of their families

The report also said the 33-year-old actor has also signed a new deal with FX to develop an additional TV show for the network. However, he will continue to star, direct, write and executive produce Atlanta for the network.

Glover recently attended the Golden Globes awards – where Atlanta won best comedy series and he was named best actor in a comedy series– and admitted that playing Lando is a big deal for him. He said while receiving the award, "Lando's a big deal to me. It was literally the first toy I ever got."

Atlanta was hailed as one of the best comedies of 2016, and it also won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Lead Actor in a Comedy Series this year. Glover was recently nominated for a WGA Award and DGA Award for his role as Earn Marks.