Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez has stressed no player is above the club and claims the Rojiblancos have players in the current squad to fill in Antoine Griezmann shoes, if the Frenchman decides to leave in the summer.

The 26-year-old forward has been in fine form for Diego Simeone's side this term, scoring 26 goals and registering 12 assists across all competitions. He is a target for Manchester United and their manager Jose Mourinho has identified as a priority signing in the summer transfer window.

Mourinho has already admitted that he has "no idea" if the Griezmann will join United. Atletico president Enrique Cerezo believes the French international will continue with his current employers for the next season.

Griezmann's teammate Saul says Atletico are well equipped if the forward decides to leave the club. The Spain international midfielder believes having the likes of Fernando Torres, Kevin Gameiro, Angel Correa and Yannick Carrasco has put them in a formidable position.

"In the end, Antoine Griezmann can manage his future as he wishes. He is with us. We are waiting for him in pre-season and finally his future he will decide," Saul told Spanish publication Diario AS.

"If Antoine Griezmann leaves we have [Fernando] Torres, [Kevin] Gameiro, [Angel] Correa and [Yannick] Carrasco. He is a very important player for us, we know the quality he has, but most importantly no one player is above the club."

"What is most important isn't the players, what matters most is Atletico the club. It is a humble, family oriented, hardworking club. When you are wearing the shirt you want and are given minutes, you value that more than anything else."

Griezmann has a €100m release clause (£85m) in his Atletico contract. It is believed that United are determined to secure his services after securing the Champions League spot.