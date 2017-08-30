Atletico Madrid are confident of securing the return of Diego Costa as talks with Chelsea continue. The Spain striker wants to return to the Spanish capital after being made surplus to requirements by manager Antonio Conte, but the terms of his homecoming are yet to be finalised.

Radio Estadio claimed last week that an agreement had been reached between Atletico and the Blues for Costa to re-join the La Liga side in a deal worth an initial €45m (£41.1m, $52.9m), with €10m due in add-ons. Diego Simeone's side are barred from signing players until January so Costa will either be loaned out - Everton and Las Palmas have been mentioned as possible destinations - or put on a tailored fitness programme until he is available.

Though the transfer window in the Premier League closes at 11pm on 31 August, clubs in Spain can conduct deals until midnight on 1 September meaning Atletico have extra time to process a move for Costa. And club president Enrique Cerezo is confident of agreeing a deal with Chelsea before the end of the week.

"He has a contract with another club, it's a complicated matter," he told Cadena SER, according to Sky Sports. "We are taking things with ease. As long as Chelsea do not agree to his transfer, Costa will be [a] Chelsea [player]. Am I pessimistic or optimistic regarding the arrival of Costa? I am always optimistic."

Irrespective of whether an agreement is reached or not, Chelsea are braced to sign a striker to cover for the loss of Costa by completing a belated deal for Swansea City's Fernando Llorente, according to AS. Talks are underway between both clubs regarding a deal which could be worth £12m, with the Spain international seen as a back-up to summer signing Alvaro Morata.

Antonio Conte attempted to bring the ex-Athletic Bilbao forward to west London in the January transfer window but a deal never materialised. The 32-year-old netted 15 top flight goals last term to keep Swansea in the Premier League but has not played this season due to suffering a broken arm while out cycling in the summer.

Though the deal is expected to go through before the window closes, the timing of the agreement hinges on whether the Swans can secure the return of Wilfried Bony from Manchester City. The Ivory Coast international played for the south Wales club for two years between 2013 and 2015 but has failed to make an impression either at City or last season on loan at Stoke City.