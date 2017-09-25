Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone is expected to have a fully fit squad to choose from when Los Colchoneros host Chelsea on Wednesday night (27 September), after his 22 first-team players completed their workout on Monday.

However, Diego Costa is yet to join them in the training session, even though last week Atletico and the Blues already announced an initial agreement for the striker to complete his long-awaited return to La Liga.

Diego Godin, Juanfran and Angel Correa were rested during Atletico's 2-0 victory over Sevilla on Saturday as Los Colchoneros secured their second victory in two games at the new Wanda Metropolitano stadium.

Antoine Griezmann and Yannick Ferreira Carrasco scored the goals to keep Simeone's side second in La Liga – four points behind leaders Barcelona and one ahead of Sevilla themselves.

Griezmann and Carrasco were replaced in the second half as Simeone began to think of the Champions League visit from Chelsea.

Furthermore, it seems the Atletico boss will not have any injury concerns when facting the Blues as all his first-team players trained on Monday to continue preparations for the Champions League clash.

Simeone will face a selection headache to form his line-up after he had to leave Fernando Torres and Jose Maria Gimenez out of the squad due to technical reasons.

Augusto Fernandez also missed the win over Sevilla, with the midfielder having struggled with a muscle injury for some weeks. However, the Argentina international has trained with the rest of his teammates since last Friday and could be available to face Chelsea if Simeone opts to include him in the squad.

Meanwhile, Costa watched the victory over Sevilla from the stands of the Wanda Metropolitano, but the Spain international didn't take part in the Monday training sessions with his expected new teammates.

Last week Chelsea agreed Costa's transfer to Atletico Madrid, subject to personal terms and a medical.

It has been said that the Spaniard already underwent a medical at the weekend, but AS and Marca say Atletico still don't have Chelsea's permission for the striker to train with them until the move is made official. Yet, one way or another, Costa won't be able to play for Atletico until January due to their Fifa transfer embargo.