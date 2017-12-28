Atletico Madrid are reportedly willing to allow Yannick Carrasco leave the Spanish capital club in the January transfer window.

According to the Spanish publication AS, the Rojiblancos manager Diego Simeone has informed the club's hierarchy to sanction the sale of the 24-year-old, along with Luciano Vietto and Nicolás Gaitan.

The Belgium international has not enjoyed a good campaign as he has made only five starts in the La Liga and has three starts to his name in the Champions League. He has fallen down the pecking order at Wanda Metropolitano.

Carrasco's bust-ups with his teammates – with Spanish duo Koke and Gabi – have been "problematic" for Atletico. He was also involved in an incident with club's fitness coach OIscar Ortega.

Simeone's side are unhappy with the winger's ongoing issues with the players and the backroom staff in the last year.

Another report from AS in November claimed the relationship between the player and club has deteriorated. The reason cited behind was Atletico's decision to not allow Carrasco return to Belgium to undergo further treatment on his knee injury.

In addition to this, Atletico officials were unhappy with the manner in which he walked slowly off the pitch when he was replaced in the 71st minute in his side's Champions League tie against Qarabag. The tie ended in a goalless draw and the La Liga outfit are out of the Europe's elite club competition.

Carrasco's problems at the club, coupled with the arrival of Vitolo in January, has convinced Atletico to let the former Monaco man leave the club in the mid-season transfer window. The 28-year-old joined Simeone's side in the summer from Sevilla.

However, Atletico's transfer ban means the club was not able to register a player for the start of the season. He was then allowed to join Las Palmas on loan for the first half of the campaign. Vitolo will return to Atletico for the second half of the 2017/18 season.

According to Goal.com, Premier League clubs Manchester United and Chelsea have been interested in signing Carrasco in recent months. The same report also claims he has £86m ($115.4m) release clause in his contract.

The Red Devils manager Jose Mourinho was keen on bringing in a winger to the club in the summer. Inter Milan's Ivan Perisic was identified as a target, but United failed to land the Croatian international.

Bayern Munich have also maintained their interest in the Belgian winger in the past. The Bundesliga club are likely to provide competition to the 20-time champions of England the Premier League winners in securing Carrasco's services.