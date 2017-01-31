Barcelona face a tough test against Atletico Madrid in the first leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final at the Vicente Calderon on 1 February.

Where to watch

Kick-off is set for 8pm GMT. The game is not scheduled for live broadcast in the UK.

Overview

Atletico Madrid were held to a goalless draw by Deportivo Alaves at the weekend, extending the capital club's winless run to three matches in all competitions. Diego Simeone's side have only won one of their last 10 matches against Barcelona.

Uruguayan centre-back Jose Gimenez picked up a thigh injury in the Alaves match and will miss the visit of Barcelona.

Luis Suarez scored a last-minute equaliser to salvage a point for Barcelona in their 1-1 draw with Real Betis at the weekend. The Catalan club have only won two of their last five away games in all competitions.

Rafinha has returned to training after recovering from a hamstring injury, but midfielders Andres Iniesta (calf) and Sergio Busquets (ankle) are major doubts.

What managers say

Diego Simeone: "Alaves were superior, especially in terms of intensity. They had a very good game. The result was better than our performance. It was a bad match in general. Still, we have enthusiasm for all the matches we play in." [Football Espana]

Luis Enrique: "We didn't suffer [against Real Betis] other than two counterattacks in the first half, although we didn't create much danger. We weren't precise. In the second half, they pressed us and we couldn't use the ball properly. They had a very good half hour, when they were superior to us. I leave with the feeling that we've gained a point." [Football Espana]

Form guide

Atletico Madrid (all competitions): D D D W W

(all competitions): D D D W W Last result: Deportivo Alaves 0-0 Atletico Madrid

Barcelona (all competitions): D W W D L

(all competitions): D W W D L Last result: Real Betis 1-1 Barcelona

Betting odds (Betfair)

Atletico Madrid win : 19/10

: 19/10 Draw : 11/5

: 11/5 Barcelona win: 7/5

Team news

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Moya; Juanfran, Savic, Godin, Luis; Gabi, Saul, Koke, Gaitan; Griezmann, Gameiro.

Barcelona possible XI: Cillessen; Roberto, Pique, Umtiti, Alba; D Suarez, Mascherano, Gomes; Messi, L Suarez, Neymar.