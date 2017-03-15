Atletico Madrid will look to seal progress to the quarter-finals of the Champions League when they face Bayer Leverkusen at the Vicente Calderon on 15 March.

Where to watch live

Kick-off is set for 7.45pm GMT. The game will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1.

Overview

Antoine Griezmann scored the only goal of the game to give Atletico Madrid a 1-0 win over Granada on 11 March. The Spanish club beat Bayer Leverkusen 4-2 in the first leg of the round of 16 in Germany and will reach the quarter-finals if they avoid defeat in the second leg.

Augusto Fernandez, Tiago and Kevin Gameiro are all ruled out through injury for the hosts, while Gabi and Filipe Luis are suspended.

Bayer Leverkusen ended a three-game losing run in all competitions by holding Werder Bremen to a 1-1 draw at the weekend. The Bundesliga side have lost all 10 European ties in which they have lost the first leg at home.

Lars Bender, Stefan Kiessling and Omer Toprak are all out injured. Hakan Calhanoglu and Benjamin Henrichs are suspended.

What managers say

Diego Simeone: "We want to play a good game and use our style of football. I always interpret games in one way – you want to honour the shirt you're wearing, no matter the competition, and tomorrow we will do that. We're facing a side who are quick on the counter and good in attack. It will be a tough game and I'm expecting a similar game in which they can create chances. Comebacks can always happen." [via Uefa.com]

Tayfun Korkut: "I have confidence in my players. It's another game and another chance to get to know the players. We want a good result and to come back. We are in a process, for the side we want to take a step forward. The side over the past few days have been giving me a good feeling and we have a training session later in which I'll look at the boys too." [via Uefa.com]

Form guide

Atletico Madrid (all competitions): WWDLW

Bayer Leverkusen (all competitions): DLLLW

Betting odds (Betfair)

Atletico Madrid win : 8/13

: 8/13 Draw : 16/5

: 16/5 Bayer Leverkusen win: 5/1

Team news

Atletico Madrid possible XI: Oblak; Juanfran, Gimenez, Godin, Hernandez; Carrasco, Partey, Koke, Niguez; Correa, Griezmann

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Leno; Da Costa, Jedvaj, Dragovic, Wendell; Baumgartliner, Kampl; Bellarabi, Volland, Brandt; Hernandez