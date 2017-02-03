Shots have been fired at the Louvre in Paris on 3 February, following an incident in the museum's 'Carousel' area which connects separate galleries.

The French outlet RTL reported one member of the French armed forces, deployed to protect the high profile gallery, had opened fire in the area which sits below the Louvre's iconic pyramid and is usually filled with visitors queuing for tickets.

France has been under a state of emergency since November 2015 and the Paris Attacks that killed 130 people. The extreme Jihadi Group the Islamic State (Isis) claimed responsibility for the attack.

Under the state of emergency police have been given extended powers of search and arrest. Security forces have been deployed at high profile 'soft targets' such as the Louvre where French authorities fear an attack on civilians.

