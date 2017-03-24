Two schoolgirls narrowly escaped being abducted in south London after one was dragged into a park and another urged to get into a car.

Police are investigating whether the two attempted abductions in Lambeth are linked and have appealed for witnesses.

The first incident occurred on Tuesday (21 March) between 7.50am and 8am when a white male approached an 11-year-old girl waiting for a bus near the Crown and Sceptre pub in Streatham Hill.

He allegedly urged her to get into his car, but she declined and eventually left the area after boarding a bus.

The alleged suspect had remained in the area until that point and then left on foot, police said.

The next day, at around 8am, a white male approached a 13-year-old girl near the entrance of Archbishop Park in Lambeth Road.

This time the suspect is said to have grabbed the victim's hand and dragged her towards the park.

It is believed that a passing dog walker shouted at the suspect and the victim was able to escape his grasp and run home.

Met Police detectives say they are "keeping an open mind as to whether the two incidents are linked".

The suspect in the first incident has been described as white, approximately 5ft 10ins tall with a medium build and short blond hair. He was said to be wearing a black bomber-style jacket, blue jeans, and "smart looking" black lace up leather shoes.

The suspect in the second incident is also described as white, approximately 35 to 40-years-old. He was said to be wearing black, thick-frame square glasses, a black baseball cap, a black jacket and black trousers.

Detective Inspector Ian Kenward, of the Met Police, said: "These are two very worrying incidents and we appeal to anyone who was in or around the areas at the time they occurred to contact police. Any piece of information may prove valuable to the investigation."

Any witnesses or anyone with any information are urged to contact Lambeth CID on 020 8649 2134. To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org