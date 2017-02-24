Vince McMahon is reportedly looking to re-sign brothers Matt and Jeff Hardy ahead of WWE's biggest pay-per-view (PPV) of them all — WrestleMania, the 33rd edition of the event, which is to take place at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on 2 April.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the wrestling entertainment company's chairman has plans to use the talents of the Attitude Era stars Hardy Boyz at the PPV event.

TNA has reportedly warned other promotions, including the WWE, that they would press legal action if the wrestlers are approached before the end of their TNA contracts.

As of now, Jeff and Matt's future with TNA is still unclear but it will surely be disclosed in a few weeks time as Matt's deal with the promotion expires on 27 February, while Jeff's contract also ends in the same month.

Previously, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that TNA was trying to sign an exclusive new deal with the brothers but it would take a significant amount of money to sign the duo because of their appearance in the independent circuits. At the time, it was said that the negotiations between TNA and the brothers were in the initial stages.

If McMahon is interested in the brothers then it comes from the fact that the "Broken Hardys" gimmick created by Matt in TNA has become so popular that the WWE could be looking to cash in on their popularity. However, the fact that TNA has granted Matt and Jeff a lot of freedom over their characters and also allowed the duo to work for other promotions, could prove to be a roadblock as the brothers might not be looking to give up control of their characters.

Matt and Jeff rose to fame with their high flying daredevilry as the tag team duo The Hardy Boyz in the WWE. The brothers have won the WWE Tag Team Championship seven times, while Jeff has won the WWE World Championship three times.

Jeff left the WWE in 2009 followed by Matt in 2010.