With Destiny 2's intriguing beta test and the release of Splatoon 2 still 'fresh' in our memory from July, it's time to take a break from sci-fi and ink-splattered battlefields to see what lies ahead in the gaming calendar this August.

Here is your round-up of the most promising games due to release on PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC and more over the next month, as well as platform details, release dates, and a brief look over what each game has to offer.

Below is a list of the games we are most looking forward to in July, listed in order of their UK release dates. For more information about each title and/or series, click the links for all the news, previews, interviews and other related coverage.

Sonic Mania (PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC)

Release date: 15 August

After countless failed attempts at bringing its speedy hedgehog mascot into the 21st century, Sega is going back to its retro roots with Sonic Mania - a colourful 2D platformer that looks, sounds, and hopefully plays, like a Mega Drive-era Sonic game.

As well as remixes of fan favourite levels, Mania also features all-new Zones that can be zipped through as either the titular hog, Tales the Fox or Knuckles the Echidna.

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy (PS4)

Release date: 23 August

With seasoned adventurer Nathan Drake officially hanging up his boots, the starring role in this standalone story-led expansion for Uncharted 4 goes to Uncharted 2's femme fatale Chloe Frazer and A Thief's End's butt-kicking antagonist Nadine Ross.

Set in India, the expansion sees the duo form an unlikely alliance as they race to recover a fabled ancient Indian artefact before it falls into the hands of a ruthless war profiteer.

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle (Switch)

Release date: 29 August

What do you get when you combine the Mushroom Kingdom, guns and alien-like rabbits? Possibly the weirdest crossover in gaming history.

Mario + Rabbids: Kingdom Battle sees Mario, Luigi, Yoshi and Peach, join forces with four cosplaying Rabbids in a bizarre mascot mash-up that puts a family-orientated spin on turn-based strategy games.

Life is Strange: Before the Storm (PS4, Xbox One, PC)

Release date: 31 August

Life is Strange: Before the Storm is a three-part series that acts as a prequel to Square Enix's wonderful supernatural teen drama from 2015. The focus this time centers on the first game's co-star Chloe Price and her relationship with Rachel Amber.

With original developer Dontnod focusing on a full sequel, time will tell if new studio Deck Nine can recapture the magic of the original coming-of-age classic.