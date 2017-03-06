Police in Australia have launched an appeal for whoever left 34 bags of cannabis in bushland in Terrey Hills to come forward.

The somewhat tongue-in-cheek Facebook "lost and found" appeal was launched by the NSW Police Force after nearly three dozen rubbish bags full of the drug were found by a man walking along Sydney's northern beaches area.

The post, which has been shared more than 19,000 times, urged whoever owns the bag to "attend your local police station to claim ownership. We'd love to hear from you".

The bags, which were also filled with seedlings, were dumped in bushland between McCarrs Creek Road and Kanangra Avenue, reported the Sydney Morning Herald.

Northern Beaches local area command duty officer Susan Gill said the man who found the 34 bags was "just a daily walker up there and just noticed what he thought was garbage, which wasn't there the day before... But then he saw that it was cannabis."

The bags have since been taken away by police for forensic examination.

Inquiries are continuing and police urge anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to call Dee Why police station on 9971 3399 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.