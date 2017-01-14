Australia will take on Pakistan in the second One Day International (ODIs) of the five match series scheduled between the two nations at Melbourne Cricket Ground on 15 January, Sunday.

Where to watch live

Match starts at 3:20am GMT. Live coverage is on BT Sport 3 in the UK. Live streaming is available on BT Sport's official website.

Overview

Australia took a 1-0 in the five match series after registering a 92-run victory over Pakistan at the Gabba. After losing the top half for just 78 runs on the board, it was Glenn Maxwell and Matthew Wade, who put on a partnership between them to rescue their side.

Maxwell managed 60 runs, while Wade was unbeaten on 100. They managed 268 runs in 50 overs, while losing nine wickets in the process. In reply, Pakistan were bowled out for 176 runs with fewer than eight overs to spare.

James Faulkner picked up four wickets, with three of them coming at the top order. Pakistan's batting was no match and that helped the hosts to take a lead in the ODI series. Steven Smith's side will look to seal another win at the MCG on Sunday.

Josh Hazlewood was rested for the first ODI and he could return to the playing XI in place of Billy Stanlake. Adam Zampa may still miss out of the second match after Travis Head impressed on Friday.

Pakistan will be sweating on Azhar Ali's fitness after he picked up a hamstring injury. Shoaib Malik also missed the first match due to illness and he could replace Mohammad Nawaz for the Sunday's match, if declared fit.

Prediction

Australia to win

Betting Odds (bet365)

Australia to win: 2/9

Pakistan to win: 10/3

Team News

Australia

Possible XI: David Warner, Travis Head, Steven Smith (c), Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood.

Pakistan

Possible XI: Azhar Ali, Sharjeel Khan, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali.