Australia will take on Pakistan in the third One Day International (ODIs) of the three-match series between the two nations at the Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth on 19 January, Thursday.

Overview

Australia enter the third ODI after suffering a defeat at the hands of Pakistan in the last match. The visitors won comfortably by six wickets with 14 balls to spare at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Junaid Khan dismissed both the Australian openers early in the game, while Australia captain Steven Smith was the leading run scorer for his side with 60 runs to his name. Mohammad Amir and Imad Wasim were also impressive with the ball, picking three and two wickets, respectively.

Pakistan bowlers were successful in creating trouble for Australian batsmen, which restricted them from posting a mammoth total. They were bowled out for 220 runs, which the Asian side chased down easily.

Mohammad Hafeez is the stand-in captain for Pakistan and his main test will come as to how he will utilise the spinners at the WACA. The pitch here does not favour the spinners, while the visitors' left-arm pacermen are likely to be the stars for their side.

Australia will be without the services of batsman Chris Lynn after he suffered a neck injury. He will be replaced by Peter Handscomb in the playing XI and the latter will make his debut in the third ODI on Thursday.

The series is levelled at 1-1 after two matches and the winning side on Thursday will have two more opportunities to seal the series. Smith will be hoping his side can bounce back from the defeat at the MCG.

Team News

Australia

Possible XI: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith (c), Peter Handscomb, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Matthew Wade (wk), James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Billy Stanlake.

Pakistan

Possible XI: Mohammad Hafeez (c), Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Shoaib Malik, Umar Akmal, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Junaid Khan, Wahab Riaz.