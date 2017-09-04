A man has been arrested in Australia after he lost a bag of drugs which had his name and contact details written on it.

Queensland Police found the bag of MDMA at the Maroochydore Music and Visual Arts Festival in the Sunshine Coast after a routine search by a canine unit.

The ziplock bag had written on it "[name]'s MDMA if found call [number]." This enabled police to swiftly track down the owner of the drugs.

Police said the details made it "easy" to find the 21-year-old man from Dalby. He was charged with possession of dangerous drugs on Monday 4 September.

The man who was unnamed will appear in court at the end of September.

The festival, which took place on the 26 August, was attended by more than 6,000 people and is one of the largest regional festivals of the year.

Police revealed that thanks to drug detection dogs, they charged 52 people with drug related offences.

These included cannabis, MDMA capsules, and methylamphetamine powder, this was despite efforts from organisers who had urged festival-goers to not bring drugs to the event.