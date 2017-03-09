An Australian man who allegedly posed as Justin Bieber on the internet to acquire indecent images of children has been charged with over 900 sex offences.

Gordon Douglas Chalmers, 42, a law lecturer at the Queensland University of Technology, allegedly used Facebook and Skype to impersonate the pop star in order to persuade fans to send him explicit images.

After receiving tip-offs from German and American intelligence officials, Queensland Police arrested Chalmers last November.

Following examination of his computers and social media accounts, he has been charged with 931 offences spanning back to 2007.

Most of the charges relate to grooming and child pornography. However, there are also three counts of rape and five counts of indecent treatment of children.

Detective Inspector Jon Rouse of Queensland Police said the case revealed how easy it was for people to use the internet to harm children.

"This investigation demonstrates both the vulnerability of children that are utilising social media and communication applications and the global reach and skill that child sex offenders have to groom and seduce victims," he said in a statement.

"The fact that so many children could believe that they were communicating with this particular celebrity highlights the need for a serious rethink about the way that we as a society educate our children about online safety.

"The breadth of offences committed in this instance are frankly horrendous and I want to recognise the efforts and commitment of the investigative team at Taskforce Argos to keeping children safe."

Chalmers will appear in Brisbane Magistrates' Court on 6 April to face the allegations.