Andy Murray will play a Grand Slam tournament ranked the world number one men's singles player for the first time in his career and will be hoping to be sixth time lucky: the Scot is a five-time losing finalist at Melbourne Park.

Novak Djokovic, on the other hand, is aiming for a record seventh Australian Open title when he begins his campaign against giant killer Fernando Verdasco: the Spaniard defeated Rafael Nadal in the first round 12 months ago and came close to beating Djokovic in the semi-finals of the Qatar Open two weeks back.

Roger Federer is making a comeback from a six-month spell on the sidelines with a knee injury and for the first time at Melbourne Park the former world number one is seeded 17th and could meet Murray in the quarter-finals. Nadal also returns after cutting his 2016 season short in October. The duo, who have won a combined 31 Grand Slam titles between them, are aiming for their first Grand Slam titles since 2012 and 2014 respectively.

Serena Williams is looking to make history in the women's singles competition and if she wins the 2017 Australian Open, she will go past Steffi Graff's record of 22 Grand Slam singles titles in the modern era. Defending champion Angelique Kerber is the number one seed, but third seed and fourth seed Agnieszka Radwanska and Simona Halep are likely to pose a threat to the American's dream of beating the German's record.

How to watch live

The Australian Open 2017 will be broadcast live online and on TV all across the globe. AO TV live will provide coverage online, while the list of TV broadcasters from across the world is listed below.