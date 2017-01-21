Johanna Konta joined Andy Murray and Dan Evans by becoming the third player from Great Britain to qualify for the fourth round with a dominant 6-3, 6-1 win over former world number one Caroline Wozniacki in one hour and fifteen minutes.

The British world number nine made the semi-finals at the Australian Open last year and is looking on course for another appearance in the latter stages of the women's singles competition. Konta will face Ekaterina Makarova in the fourth round, and could come up against Serena Williams in the quarter-finals if they both win their respective matches.

Wozniacki kept the match going on serve until the sixth game before she was broken by the 25-year-old Briton. Konta held serve in the eight game and broke the Dane again in the ninth to wrap up the first set 6-3. The ninth seed did not give the former world number one a chance to settle down in the second set as she broke her in the second and fourth game to race into a 5-0 lead. The Danish star managed to get on the board by holding her serve in game six, before Konta served out the match in the seventh game.

"I definitely played at a high level today, Caroline really makes you work for it and doesn't give you anything so I am happy with my level," Konta said after her game on Margaret Court Arena, as quoted by the BBC Sport.

"I knew it would be incredibly tough and I wanted to assert myself from the get go and play the match I wanted to play. What an amazing crowd, you guys were incredible."

"We played in the fourth round here last year and I think it was 8-6 in the third so I am expecting a battle," Konta added about her fourth round opponent Makarova.

"It will be tough, just like against anyone in any match, you don't have any easy matches anymore."