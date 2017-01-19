Johanna Konta joined Andy Murray and Dan Evans to become the third Great Britain player in the third round of the Australian Open following her 6-4, 6-2 win over Japan's Naomi Osaka on Thursday morning (19 January).

But it was not a good morning on day four for Great Britain as singles players Kyle Edmund and Heather Watson were knocked out of the tournament by Pablo Carreno Busta and Jennifer Brady of Spain and United States respectively. Men's doubles pair Ken and Neal Skupski also lost their first round match against number fourteen seeds Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah of Colombia.

Konta took just over an hour to dispatch the Japanese world number 48 in straight sets to book her place in the third round of the Australian Open. The Briton will now face number 17 seed Caroline Wozniacki.

"I love playing on these amazing courts and I'm looking forward to staying here as long as possible," Konta said after her win, as quoted by BBC Sport.

Watson had a great chance to progress further and equal her best run at the Australian Open, but failed to capitalise on five match point chances before going down 2-6, 7-6, 10-8 to American qualifier Brady, who failed to give up despite staring at defeat a number of times.

The 24-year-old world number 81 looked favourite to win the match after easing through the first set 6-2 and serving for the match at 5-4. The Briton was broken, which cost her the momentum and the second set which Brady won 7-6 following in a tie breaker. The final set lasted 86 minutes before the American held her nerve to win 10-8.

Edmund, on the other hand, was outclassed by number 30 seed Carreno Busta, who won 6-2, 6-4, 6-2 to wrap up the game in just one hour and forty six minutes to progress to the third round where he will play the winner of the match between Denis Istomin and world number two Novak Djokovic.