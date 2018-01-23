Kyle Edmund reached his first-ever Grand Slam semi-final after his upset win over Grigor Dimitrov in the Australian Open on Tuesday, 23 January.

Edmund defeated the world number three in a 6-4, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 victory at the Rod Laver Arena in what was his first win over a top-10 opponent.

The 23-year-old, currently ranked 49th in the world, is now projected to enter the top-30 of the ATP tennis rankings at around 25th and could replace Andy Murray as the British number one if he goes on to reach the final.

Additionally, Edmund is only the sixth British male player in the Open era to reach the last-four at a Grand Slam.

"It's an amazing feeling, I'm very happy," Edmund said after the match. "It was a hard match, I've had lots of matches so far. I tried to enjoy the moment. It's my first match on this court and it was special.

"He's (Dimitrov) played hard matches, I knew it was going to be tough. I had a dip in the second set, but I broke him at the end of the third, had a blip in the fourth and, at the end, prayed that last ball was out.

"It's great [to be the sixth British male player to reach a Grand Slam semi-final]. You don't think of those things when you're playing. But I'm sure it's going to be something I'm going to be proud of. It's very pleasing. Of course, I want to keep going!"

Edmund has never been in the final of an ATP event and may have to face world number one Rafael Nadal in a semi-final clash if he hopes to do one better.

The Spaniard faces Marin Cilic later on Tuesday and had recently praised Edmund's form, claiming he was not surprised by his results and that he believed in his potential.

"Oh, he's good. He's a good player, and for me, it's not a surprise," Nadal was quoted as saying by the Daily Mail. "It's a normal thing for me. Was a little bit more surprising for me last year after Kyle lost a lot of close matches, I think. But, no, I really believe in his potential.

"He has a huge serve, huge forehand, and he hits very strong the ball, no? So I really think he's going to have a great year."