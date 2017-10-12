Police in northern Australia fear that a 79-year-old woman may have been attacked by crocodiles after what are believed to be human remains were found near a creek infested with the dangerous reptiles.

Anne Cameron, who suffers from dementia, had been missing since the afternoon of 10 October. She was last seen in Craiglie, near Port Douglas and is described as slim, 165cm tall with short grey hair.

Searches continue for Cameron who was possibly carrying a walking stick when she went missing, police said.

Authorities said they feared Cameron may have been attacked by crocodiles after clothing and a walking stick were found near a creek known to contain a number of the animals.

"We've also located some biological matter which we believe to be human remains, but those items are currently being tested in Cairns," acting inspector Ed Lukin said, according to ABC.

"Because of the proximity of these items and this unknown material located near this creek bank, we cannot rule out the possibility of a croc attack," he added.

Police have not ruled out finding Cameron alive and are still searching the area. One fellow resident of Cameron's care facility told ABC she had seen the missing woman walking towards an administration building around 4pm on Tuesday (10 October).

Authorities said that Cameron has a medical condition for which she needs to take daily medication and that she had only recently moved to the area, meaning she was likely unfamiliar with her surroundings.

Members of the public in the area are being asked to check their property for any signs of her. "Police hold grave concerns for her well being due to her medical condition, her age, the length of time that she's been missing and the increasing temperatures," authorities said in a statement on Thursday.