An Australian senator has made history by becoming the first politician to breastfeed and pass a parliamentary motion at the same time.

Just a month after Larissa Waters became the first MP to nurse her baby in parliament, she decided to address the chamber while breastfeeding her daughter Alia Joy.

The Green Party MP was speaking about the issue of black lung disease, a condition affecting coal miners, on Thursday (22 June) as she cradled her daughter in one arm.

She admitted to parliament that her baby daughter had "moved her own motion" moments before she took to the floor.

Waters' decision to feed her 14-week-old daughter in parliament was met with delight by other politicians. Senator Richard Di Natale, leader of the Green Party, was pictured holding Alia after her mother's speech.

After her address, Waters tweeted: "First time I've had to move a Senate motion while breastfeeding! And my partner in crime moved her own motion just before mine, bless her."

"We need more women and parents in Parliament. And we need more family-friendly and flexible workplaces, and affordable childcare, for everyone" Waters said after she breastfed Alia in parliament the first time.

Waters' victory came ten years ago her colleague, Greens MP Sarah Hanson-Young, was told she was not allowed to bring her baby daughter into the chamber. The senate president ordered her to take her child outside, an incident which the MP described as "humiliating."

In 2015, Australian cabinet minister Kelly O'Dwyer was asked by the government whip whether she could express more breast milk to avoid missing votes.

Last year, the Australian parliament passed a motion to allow mothers to breastfeed in the chamber.