Game of Thrones season 7 is now over and it certainly lived up to viewers' expectations. Season eight filming is rumoured to begin in October this year, so fans will have to wait until next year to get their fix.

With the sporadic British summer already bidding farewell as drizzly rainclouds welcome us into autumn, we need some downright great TV to lighten up our evenings spent on the sofa with unlimited amounts of hot chocolate.

So what are the best shows on this autumn?

Victoria

ITV's hugely popular regal drama has already returned – with the first of eight episodes airing on Sunday 27 August – and sees Queen Victoria (Jenna Coleman) attempt to handle life as a working mother. She learns to balance her duties as both a first-time mother and Queen.

We also watch her and Prince Albert (Tom Hughes) fall even deeper in love as their legendary romance is interrupted by numerous pregnancies, while the young German prince is still finding his feet in the monarchy.

Doctor Foster

Suranne Jones is back with a bang after a two-year break since the first series of hit BBC drama Doctor Foster where she played GP Gemma Foster, a woman betrayed by her adulterous husband Simon (Bertie Carvel).

The explosive first round saw the working mother discover her partner had been having an affair with 23-year-old university graduate Kate Parks (Jodie Comer) as more of her life unravelled with violence and suffering. Foster is back, sassier than ever, in the second series written by the brilliant Mike Bartlett, returning to BBC1 on 5 September.

Peaky Blinders

We don't have an exact air date for Peaky Blinders season four, but keep your eyes peeled over the next few weeks as Thomas Shelby and the gang will be back some time in October. It's been a whole eight months since the dreamy Cillian Murphy graced our screens as the notorious criminal gang leader, masking his soft Irish accent with a slow Birmingham drawl, and we're on the edge of our seats awaiting his return with the mesmerising Tom Hardy as Jewish gang leader from Camden, Alfie Solomons.

Narcos

The third series of this hit Netflix exclusive crime drama about the Colombian drug trade is back on 1 September and it'll be interesting to see where it goes now that its lead actor Wagner Moura's drug kingpin character Pablo Escobar has been killed off.

The first two series were carried by Moura's magnetic performance and followed Escobar's success as a billionaire through the production and distribution of cocaine until his dramatic death in the series 2 finale. The third series offering will no doubt see his relatives recover from the damage.

Cold Feet

The reunion of our favourite Cold Feet characters warmed the hearts of the nation last year for the first time since the fifth series ended in 2003, with Adam Williams (James Nesbitt), Pete Gifford (John Thomson) and the gang coping with life without Rachel Bradley (Helen Baxendale) – Adam's deceased wife.

It saw newcomer Ceallach Spellman play Adam and Rachel's now teenage son Matthew and Adam's second wife Angela Zubayr (Karen David) which shakes up the dynamic. The show will no doubt continue to depict the hilarities and hardships of middle-aged living when it returns on ITV, 8 September.

The X Factor

The past few months has seen thousands of people audition for judges Simon Cowell, Nicole Scherzinger, Sharon Osbourne and Louis Walsh ahead of the 2017 series which will see one lucky winner fight for the Christmas number one later this year.

Britain's Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon will make a few appearances as a guest judge, while Dermot O'Leary reprises his hosting role when the show returns to ITV on Saturday 2 September.

Strictly Come Dancing

The country's favourite dance show makes a comeback a week after The X Factor on 9 September and will see new head judge Shirley Ballas strut her stuff at the launch. New contestants include JLS singer and favourite Aston Merrygold, 29, The Saturdays star Mollie King, 30, and Good Morning Presenter Charlotte Hawkins, 42, as show bosses confirm that the first show will feature a tribute to venerated host Sir Bruce Forsyth who died on 18 August this year.

The Great British Bake Off

As many of you know, Bake Off made a return last night to its new official home, Channel 4, with familiar face Paul Hollywood, new judge Prue Leith and new hosts Sandi Toksvig and Noel Fielding. Many viewers took to Twitter to express their views, which included missing Marry Berry and hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins. The new series features 12 promising bakers (now 11 after Peter was booted off last night) and 30 gruelling challenges to keep us entertained over the next few weeks..