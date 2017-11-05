Chris Hemsworth's demigod, in an uncharacteristic Marvel-style, loses his prized possessions one after another in Thor: Ragnarok. And if the actor's words are any proof, a shocking update in Thor's physical appearance will be retained in the upcoming blockbuster, Avengers: Infinity War.

Spoiler alert: Ragnarok's ending discussed at length, proceed at your own risk.

Unlike previous instalments, Thor's all-powerful existence is seriously challenged by his sister Hela – the Goddess of death – in the latest flick.

So much so, that towards the end, the God of Thunder is stripped of everything in his power – from his signature golden hair, his father to his kingdom and the hammer.

But what comes as a total, an unforeseen shock is when Thor loses one of his eyes during a catastrophic showdown with Cate Blanchett's unmatched villainess. Ironically, by the time the film ends, the heir to Asgard is seen wearing an eye-patch just like his father Odin.

Teasing this symbolic connect between Odin and his son in the fourth Avengers movie, Hemsworth revealed that Thor continues minus his right eye in the upcoming 2018 film. "Yeah we carry it into the film with the eye patch you see in this film," he told Entertainment Weekly.

Explaining further on the deconstruction of Hemsworth's superhero during Thor: Ragnarok, director Taika Waititi added, "That kind of just evolved just throughout the script process, to just keep stripping that character down, having him lose the hammer and all those things and to kind of create a broken version of the character. At the end, he sort of becomes a refugee."

So what exactly inspired the dramatic transformation– a sans hammer, sans eye Thor? According to Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige, it was the much-needed makeover.

"When we started Hemsworth on Thor he has blond hair; he has a hammer; he has a cape," Feige told Vanity Fair. "These are the things that make Thor. He has now appeared as that character so many times [that] Chris Hemsworth is Thor. So we cut his hair, we got rid of his hammer, and it's still him."

As for the 34-year-old actor – who proposed the plan to cut Thor's hair and have the hammer crushed – he was motivated by Kevin Smith's criticism of the Thor franchise.

"Hearing someone like Smith, who represents the fanboy world, was such a kick in the ass to change gears. We sort of had nothing to lose," Hemsworth added.

Avengers: Infinity War will hit theatres on 4 May 2018.