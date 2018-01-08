Chris Hemsworth next returns as the mighty God of Thunder in the upcoming Marvel blockbuster Avengers: Infinity War. The third instalment of the series will not only see Thor back in action but also the entire galaxy of MCU superheroes putting up a united front against the formidable foe – Thanos.

However, it won't be until May 2018 that fans get a glimpse of their heroic feats in the third Avengers movie.

While superhero movie lovers endure this nail-biting three months, the Thor actor has shared some filming update for the yet untitled Avengers 4 – and his words are sure to raise concerns.

Speaking to IGN, Hemsworth confirmed that he has wrapped filming of the fourth film - but will it be his last venture as the Mjolnir-slinging, gorgeous-looking Thunder God?

"I've just, literally two days ago, finished Avengers 4 and that's my contract – my pre-existing contract is done now, so it's kind of like, 'wow, that's it,'" the 34-year-old actor dished.

Reflecting on his journey in the franchise, he said, "Two or three films ago I was like, 'okay, a couple more.' I was enjoying it but I was like... I felt a little restricted. And after this last experience with Taika, and actually these last two Avengers, I feel like we've reinvented the character a number of times."

But does that mean he is ready to hang up his boots... apparently not!

"If I had the opportunity to do it again, I think I'd love to," Hemsworth said, teasing the future of the Asgardian. "I also think there's an appetite for it now, or there's a far greater range of possibilities of where he can go now, what he can do, just because we've kind of broken the mould a bit."

Indeed, MCU fans are also not ready to bid goodbye to Hemsworth's Thor anytime soon. In fact, with the recent Disney and Fox megadeal, moviegoers are awaiting what can be called the mother of all crossovers – and looks like Hemsworth already has an X-Men character in mind, whom he would like Thor to team up with.

"Wolverine... just because I love that character, you know what I mean? I just love Hugh Jackman. Unfortunately, he died in the last movie, didn't he?" the Thor: Ragnarok star teased to Screen Rant.

"We can bring him back to life... Now that you've informed me that it's a possibility I'm going to get on the one phone and try to coax him over or convince him and see if he has one more in him," Hemsworth added contemplating the possible resurrection of Jackman's adamantine-clawed mutant.