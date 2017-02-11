Marvel has released a surprise featurette where Kevin Feige and Anthony Russo shared interesting details about the film's plot line. An epic war has been teased in the special video where the Marvel President and the directors explain how they set the stage in the previous films for the upcoming sequel.

The Phase Three of the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicked off with Captain America: Civil War where the Avengers split in groups based on their ideologies. The web-slinger superhero is also going to join the MCU with his upcoming flick Spider-Man: Homecoming.

"Avengers: Infinity War is the culmination of the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, as started in May of 2008 with the release of Iron Man," Feige explains in the Infinity War featurette.

"And it really is an unprecedented culmination of a series of films interlinked together, which at the time had never been done before. And for us, the important thing is making it all come together. We know they are going to face Thanos. We've been setting that up since Avengers," he added.

Iron Man vs Captain America is still on:

"Tony [Stark] is not talking to Steve [Rogers].. The Avengers are basically a name with no body in it. The world is vulnerable," says Christopher Markus who is co-writing the film with Stephen McFeely..

Feige justified the crack among the Avengers in Captain America 3 and explained that it was necessary to break them apart before the cosmic battle with alien warlord.

"How do you do that in a way that is unexpected, that pits the Avengers against somebody that is more powerful than anyone they have ever faced, yet make them completely unprepared to face him? Well, tear them apart. Which is why we did Civil War before Infinity War," he said.

Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy crossover:

The Marvel boss also reveals that the Guardians of the Galaxy will play a major role in the Infinity War. "Thanos shows us why he is the biggest, the best and the baddest villain that we have ever had and the most frightening villain we have ever faced. And in the Avengers Infinity War, the Avenger will meet the Guardians of the galaxy," he concluded.

Mad Titan Thanos is crafting an evil plot to acquire all the infinity stones to complete his Infinity Gauntlet to become the most powerful person in the universe.

The Avengers must stop him before he succeeds in his mission. But it will take more than Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow and Hawkeye to declare war against him as all the protagonists of the MCU needs to join hands for the epic battle. They might need a little extra help from the galactic heroes, Star Lord, Gamora, Rocket Racoon and Drax, in order to deal with the threat that is looming over universe.

"As we were conceiving it and executing Civil War, the end of that movie was very much a setup for what these movies will be. We always had a sense of that," Russo, who co-directed Civil War with brother Joe, added.

The film is currently scheduled to premiere in the UK on 27 April 2018 and in the US on 4 May.