The recently released first look at the Avengers Infinity War also reveals the look of its supervillain Mad Titan Thanos.

Screen Rant reports that Doctor Strange Blu-ray special features has appeared online and it reveals the reason for Thanos's fascination with the Infinity Stones. Infinity War co-screenwriter Stephen McFeely has teased that the Mad Titan wants to control the galaxy with a snap of his fingers.

"[Thanos'] goal is to rebalance the universe as he sees it. So when he figures out that the Infinity Stones could do this for him in the snap of a finger, that becomes his main goal," Stephen McFeely says in the special preview of the Marvel Studios Phase 3.

The two-part Infinity Wars will feature the massive battle to be fought between the Mad Titan and the Avengers. As teased by the Marvel boss Kevin Feige, the Guardians of the Galaxy will join Earth's superheroes to save the universe.

Thanos, played by Josh Brolin, aspires to gain control over the universe and to do so he needs to collect the six "soul gems" namely, Time Gem, Space Gem, Soul Gem, Reality Gem, Power Gem and Mind Gem. Once collected he would fit those in the Infinity Gauntlet that gains limitless powers allowing him to obtain immense control over the galaxy.

But considering the friction between the superheroes on Earth, their reunion and battle against the greater threat will be worth watching. Co-director Joe Russo revealed that Tony Stark aka Iron Man will sense the threat much before anyone else on Earth.

"Tony senses this greater threat approaching and so he is doing everything in his power to keep the Earth safe," he said in the first look video released by Marvel last week.

The teaser of the Avengers sequel begins with a brief synopsis via voiceover saying: "Before creation itself, there were six singularities — forged into infinity stones." The film is set to take fans through the comic book mythology. However, McFeely's "rebalancing the universe" tease has amused fans triggering speculation that the super powerful Titanian Eternal may be trying to kill as many souls as possible to please Death.

Avengers: Infinity War - Part I is slated to premiere on 27 April 2018 in the UK and will release a week later on 4 May in the US. The second part is expected to premiere on 26 April in the UK and 3 May in the US. Brothers Anthony and Joe Russo will be directing the films.