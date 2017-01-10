Guardians Of The Galaxy was arguably one of Marvel's biggest surprise hits when it was released back in 2014, offering up oddball characters never seen in the cinematic universe before. It was considered a relatively risky move from a studio that had spent so long establishing the likes of Thor, Captain America and Iron Man, but was loved by both critics and fans, with most of them putting the film's success down to co-writer and director James Gunn's vision.

An eagerly anticipated sequel, also helmed by Gunn, will reach cinemas later this year but after that Chris Pratt's Peter Quill, Zoe Saldana's Gamora, Bradley Cooper's Rocket, Dave Bautista's Drax and Vin Diesel's Baby Groot will make an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War. This, along with Captain America: Civil War's the Russo brothers set to direct, will mark the first time these characters are in anyone's hands other than Gunn's. Not that Saldana is fretting about that whatsoever...

"The good thing that keeps me relaxed is that these directors are good," the 38-year-old confidently told IGN. "They have a really good pedigree. Their last movie, I liked it. I liked their choices. And everyone that worked with them had a really great experience.

"And James Gunn is a producer on it, so I know that he won't ever let the integrity of what he's created for the Guardians ever be compromised. So I'm at ease. Plus I love the Marvel producers. They're all great, they all want us to win."

As it stands, the plot of Avengers: Infinity War is relatively unknown, however, it has been confirmed that supervillain Thanos will show up. In both the comics and the MCU, Thanos is Gamora's father so it's easy to see how the Guardians Of The Galaxy will segue into the story.

With Robert Downey Jr, Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chris Hemsworth, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo and more reprising their roles as the titular team, Avengers: Infinity War will also star Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury and introduce Brie Larson as Captain Marvel. The film is currently scheduled to reach UK cinemas on 27 April 2018.

For more entertainment news follow A-List on Twitter @Alistinsider