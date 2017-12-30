Avengers Infinity War LEGO sets may have dropped some major spoilers for the upcoming Marvel movie. Although MCU have been very careful about the plot for Avengers 3, eagle-eyed fans have found how the movie could end via the game sets.

Descriptions for six LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2018 Avengers: Infinity War sets, potentially revealed several new details about the film, including the epic showdown between Earth's Mightiest Heroes and the Mad Titan Thanos.

Warning: spoilers ahead

Brick Show has got descriptions of six Infinity War building sets and names of the LEGO sets are: Attack of Riders, The Search for Thor's Weapon, Corvis Glaive Attacks, The Hulkbuster Fight, Thanos: The Last Battle, and The Battle in the Sanctum Santorum.

Attack of Riders

Minifigures include: Captain America, Black Widow, Outriders, Space Stone, and the description states, "Unite with Captain America and the Black Widow to protect the kingdom of Wakanda from the invasion of foreigners."

Avoid the fire from the thorns of the landing ships, restrain the attacks of six-armed enemies and attack, using the shield of Captain America. Pounce on the enemies with the truncheons of the Black Widow and get the cosmic stone of infinity!

The Search for Thor's Weapon

Minifigures include: Rocket Raccoon, Groot, Thor, Unknown Infinity Stone and the descriptions says, "Join the Avengers, who are trying to find the ax-thunderbolt for Thor. Sit down in the cab of the rescue capsule with Rocket, Thor and Groot and go into space."

On the way to Nidavellir you will meet many enemies, you can be protected from them by shooting from the thorns. Land on the red planet to charge Tor's power plants in the space forge. Find the stone of infinity, untwist the energy ray and create an amazing ax-thunderer!

Corvis Glaive Attacks

Minifigures include: Corvus Glaive, Vision, Black Panther, Shiri, Mind Stone, and the description says, "Protect the Wall of the Wakid from Corvus Gleiv and his thresher!"

Shoot at the threshing machine of double guns-thorns and a disk shooter. Quickly open the gate so that the Black Panther can enter the battle. But do not forget to close them immediately, so that the enemies do not break in. Help Shuri to remove the infinity stone that controls the mind from the head of the Vision. Can you do this before the thresher crushes the wall and destroys the diagnostic setup?

The Hulkbuster Fight

Minifigures include: Proxima Midnight, Falcon, Hulk/Bruce Banner, Soul Stone, and the description says, "Danger! Proxima Midnight captured the shooting tower and shoots on Hulkbuster Bruce Banner!"

Smash the missile installation of the shooting tower with the powerful fist of Hulkbuster and crush the six-armed enemy. Reflect the punches of the Proksima Midnight. Order the Falcon to dive down to take away the stone of infinity of souls.

Thanos: The Last Battle

Minifigures include: Thanos, Iron Man, Star-Lord, Gamora, and the description teases the final confrontation between the big bad Thanos and the assembled heroes and teased a potential outcome.

The description states, "Together with the Avengers, start the fight for the Glove of Infinity! Shoot at Thanos from the ship's thorns. Open the cockpit and attack the space bike along with Star Lord and Gamora."

Avoid the blows of Thanos's huge sword and use the Iron Man's power units to defeat Titan's supervillain. Having won, grab the golden glove of infinity and fly away.

The Battle in the Sanctum Sanctorum

Minifigures includes Cull Obsidian, Ebony Maw, Doctor Strange, Iron Man, Spider-Man. The description says, "Emergency! Kull Obsidian and Ebony Mo are attacking the Holy of Holies of Dr. Strange. Together with the Spiderman, jump off them from the roof. Unite with the Iron Man and Dr. Strange and use their powers to repel supervillains."

If Ebony Mo is able to penetrate the bedroom of Peter Parker, lead him from there through the secret hatch. You must stop the evil invaders before they blow up the wall of the Holy of Holies Dr. Strange and get the stone of infinity of time. After defeating your enemies, order pizza and celebrate it with Peter Parker!

While these descriptions resemble some of the scenes from Infinity War trailer, which came out in November, but there is no official confirmation if the scenes will exactly play out as in LEGO description and fans will have to wait to wait until April to find out.

Avengers: Infinity War will be released on 27 April 2018 in the UK.