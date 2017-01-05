It's no secret among comic book fans that Scarlett Johansson's character Black Widow is long overdue her own standalone movie. Having been a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe since Iron Man 2 was released in 2010, she's been a longer standing member than both Thor and Captain America and yet is the the only Avenger (bar one) not to have been explored in depth.

The said 'other Avenger' is Hawkeye, first introduced to the MCU in 2011, when he made a cameo in Thor, but his first proper appearance was in 2012's Avengers Assemble. Also known as Clint Barton, the character is played by Jeremy Renner, who recently revealed to Metro that he'd be keen to share the big screen with his fellow fictional superhero if the opportunity were to arise.

"I always thought it would make sense early on to do a Hawkeye/Widow movie because they're quite similar," the 45-year-old said. "They don't have powers, have high skill sets, and have history together, but I don't think there are any discussions about that happening. I'd love to do it though."

In Avengers Assemble, it was made clear that Hawkeye were very close friends and even worked together on several missions in the past including one specific one in Budapest that was mentioned in the film. It also became apparent that he's one of the only characters who knows anything about her dark past and KGB involvement, so there would certainly be a wealth of material for the studio to explore there, even if it was more centred on Black Widow herself.

Despite Renner's enthusiasm about the prospect of the archer and the assassin teaming up for their own film however, it seems unlikely given how many titles Marvel already has lined up across the next few years. Comic book characters Black Panther and Captain Marvel are set to be the focus of two new solo movies in Phase 3, as are sequels Thor: Ragnarok, Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2, Ant-Man And The Wasp and Avengers: Infinity War. Spider-Man: Homecoming is also in the pipeline, with Tom Holland reprising his role as the webslinger.

