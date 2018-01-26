With the "The Great Xscape" tour all wrapped up, fans of the 90s R&B girl group welcomed the news that they would be going in the studio to record new music, almost two decades after they topped the charts with hits like Just Kickin It and My Little Secret.

However, they were left disappointed when Kandi Burruss revealed that she would not be joining Tameka "Tiny" Cottle, and sisters LaTocha and Tamika Scott.

In a recent interview with Madam Noire, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star revealed just why she turned down the opportunity to release new music with the other ladies, saying she would prefer that they are remembered for our incredible achievements in the nineties.

"The main reason I don't want to do new music is that I don't want to mess with our legacy," she explained. "When we were a group we had three platinum albums. All of our albums were hits, we never had a flop album and things aren't how they used to be back then."

The mother of two, who is currently playing Mama Norton in Chicago om Broadway, added: "Records are not selling like they used to back then. I don't want to put out an album and it does not be on that same level."

"Back then we have the guidance of Jermaine Dupri. Now we are four women four totally different creative ideas and I don't think we see eye to eye creatively on what the music should be and I would hate for us not to put out something is as good."

At the height of their fame, the group sold millions of records and all three of their albums Hummin' Comin' at 'Cha (1993), Off the Hook (1995) and Traces of My Lipstick (1998) reached platinum status. Some of their top 10 singles included R&B playlist staples like Understanding and Who Can I Run To.

Burruss and Cottle, as well as producer Kevin Briggs, are also the team behind TLC's 1999 hit No Scrubs.