Katy Perry has shared a video showing her crowd surfing at Glastonbury festival. The enthusiastic star leapt into the crowd but the attempt to be rock 'n' roll was far from seamless, with the singer rolling around awkwardly - legs flaying - as the fans desperately sought to hold her aloft.

The Swish Swish singer, who was sporting a figure hugging, beaded eye-motif catsuit and gold trainers," could be seen in the clip uploaded to her Instagram account diving head first into the crowd at Worthy Farm, Somerset, in a swirl of yellow confetti.

It came after the 32-year-old's first ever set at the annual music festival on the famous Pyramid Stage which also saw the likes of the Foo Fighters, Radiohead and Liam Gallagher play.

Writing alongside the post, Katie – real name Katheryn Hudson – said: "Sitting here, enjoying some fries in disbelief that I just played a show to about 100,000 people at @glastofest that voluntarily showed up to see me... (look mom I made it!)

"I had so much fun and as you can see gave you all of me, literally. I can't wait to do it over and over again on Witness the tour...

"Thanks to @glastofest for helping me feel like, cool or whatever,' she continued.

Receiving more than 1,400 views at the time of writing, most of Katy's fans were loving her antics with one declaring 'amazing,' while another added: "Fly angel flyyy".

However it didn't go down well with some.

"You should be ashamed," wrote one with a second remarking: "wonder how many grabbed a breast."

Katy also kept fans updated on her Glasto hijinks on Snapchat, sharing a post of her and rapper Stormzy.

Seen with her arms around him, Katy wrote: "New couple alert @Stormzyofficial".

Clarifying she was joking in a follow-up by adding: "JK JUST A MASSIVE FAN, like delayed the helicopter AND ALL!"

Katy recently released her fifth studio album, Witness, which hit the top spot in the charts in her native USA but only reached number six in the UK.

To promote the record, she took part in a livestream letting fans into her life for 72 hours.

During the controversial move, Russell Brand's ex-wife opened up about her inner demons during a live therapy session with Dr. Siri Sat Nam Sing.

Confessing that she had experienced suicidal thoughts in the past, she said: "I feel ashamed that I would have those thoughts, feel that low and that depressed. You can be right or you can be loved; I just want to be loved."

Despite being urged to stop, emotional Katy went on to speak about how she had gone on to create a new identity for herself via her stage persona.

She explained: "The fantasy of Katheryn went into Katy and made this bigger-than-life personality.

"That's the point of this whole thing, if people can see I'm just like them then they can dream just as big. I'm a bit more nerdy than everybody thinks I am, I'm a big goofball."