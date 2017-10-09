Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles has left social media stunned with a throwback photo of her daughter as a child. What's so special about the snap? Well, the Crazy In Love singer looks exactly like her daughter Blue Ivy Carter in the picture from yesteryears.

Tina shared the image on Saturday (7 October), which shows her famous daughter getting her braids done as a child.

"If Beyonce don't look like Blue on this photo!!! Getting her braids done by Toni❤️," Tina wrote alongside the image she shared with her followers on Instagram.

The throwback photo has caused a meltdown, with fans of the Formation singer pointing out the uncanny resemblance between the songstress and her five-year-old daughter, who she shares with Jay-Z.

"God is so marvellous. Blue Ivy looks like her mother, Beyonce, when she was a small girl," a fan commented, while another added, "Spitting image!"

"My God....never knew she looked so much like her ❤❤," a user said.

Another added, "Omg I thought this was Blue, but I was like wait, she's not that big. Wow. ."

Beyonce and Jay-Z also share twins Rumi and Sir Carter who were born in June this year. At the time, Beyonce's father Mathew Knowles confirmed his daughter had given birth to twins on Twitter.

"Happy birthday to the twins! Love, granddad," he wrote. "They're here!#beyonce #twins #jayz #happybirthday."

Tina recently gushed about the twins at an event.

"They're very young but they like to touch and they're adorable and just beautiful and healthy and I'm just so happy," Tina Knowles said of the twins at the Habitat For Humanity Builders Ball in Beverly Hills.

She also said that Blue Ivy "prayed for them" before they were born. "She's doing amazing! She's a big sister and she feeds them and she's excited," she told US magazine.