The trailers of Guardians of the Galaxy 2 are melting hearts of the Marvel fans with the introduction of Baby Groot. According to director James Gunn, the character is a 'little jerk' that is set to steal the movie.

"He's a unique little fella, and he's pretty great in the movie even though he's not even there. But all the time Chris [Pratt] is like "God dammit, he's gonna steal the f***ing movie." And it's nothing," he told Screenrant. In the previous film, Groot sacrificed his life to protect his team from a deadly crash. A heartbroken Rocket managed to save a tiny part from the wooden alien's body and planted it.

Fans of the film are already in love with the tiny member of the superhero group that has Star-Lord aka Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax and Rocket. But everyone is eagerly waiting to see more of the tiny tree alien's mischievous actions.

Gunn agrees that the character has something 'cool' about him that makes it adorable. "It's nothing there, but he's funny even in the dailies we're watching. And we got the guy on a stick, and people are laughing. There's something really cool about him, and he's funny in the movie. He's a little jerk too," he added.

The prequel to the intergalactic superhero film introduced the Guardians who are set to save the universe from the looming threats.

As teased earlier by Gunn, Yondu, Nebula, and Mantis are set to join the superheroes in their adventure for the second film.

The film is set to explore Star Lord's parentage in the Marvel Cosmic Universe. Until now fans know that his mother is a human named Meredith Quill but the second movie will introduce Ego the Living Planet as Peter's father.

Marvel's president Kevin Feige has told Cinema Blend that there will be a little bit of Earth in the cosmic adventure film. "There's a little bit of Earth in this film, but it's not these characters going to Earth," he explained probably teasing the romance of Ego and Peter's mother.

The Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2 is set to release on 28 April 2017 in the UK and 5 May in the US. Kurt Russel will play the character of the Planet Ego. Elizabeth Debicki, Karen Gillan, Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana and Sylvester Stallone also star in the film.