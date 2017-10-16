A baby was left covered in his own father's blood following an unprovoked attack at a christening in Teeside. Ryan Hamilton was told he was lucky not to face murder charges after he glassed 25-year-old Michael Banthorpe in front of his 11-month-old son at the Elm Tree Social Club in Stockton.

Teeside Crown Court heard how Hamilton attacked Banthorpe during the celebration on 30 April with a pint glass, before repeatedly punching him when he fell to the ground.

Father of three Hamilton, who had no prior relationship to the victim, claimed he cannot explain why he attacked him and that his drink had been spiked.

Rachel Dyson, defending, added: "He expresses clear regret and remorse for what he has done and, through me, says how very sorry he is to the victim and the victim's family."

CCTV footage of the incident was shown in court while Hamilton was being sentenced to 20 months in jail for attempted wounding with intent and assault by beating.

Hamilton has seven convictions to his name, including battery in 2007 and 2008, reports Gazette Live.

Upon sentencing, Judge Sean Morris said: "Whatever you had taken or was inside you resulted in you marching forward with a glass and smashing it into the side of a man's face.

"The cuts you caused were in a potentially lethal zone and you are just lucky you are facing an attempted wounding charge rather than wounding by itself or a murder charge, or a manslaughter charge.

"This man could have bled to death."