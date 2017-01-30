A baby was left blind in one eye after he was shot in the head with an air rifle after a man was told to fire at him to "shut him up" a court has heard.

Harry Studley, who was 18-month-old at the time, was left severely injured after he was shot in the back of the head at a flat owned by Jordan Walters and his partner Emma Horseman in Hartcliffe, Bristol in July 2016.

Horseman, 24, of Bishport Avenue, Hartcliffe, is now appearing at Bristol Crown Court accused of inflicting GBH on the basis that she aided or abetted an offence after allegedly encouraging Walters to fire the rifle. Walters, 24, is awaiting sentence after pleading guilty to GBH last year, but said he did not know the weapon was loaded.

The incident occurred after Harry's mother, Amy Allen, brought Harry and his two-year-old brother Riley to visit the couple.

During the trial, the court heard how Horseman told Walters to fire towards the baby to scare him after he started crying. Walters was cleaning the rifle at the time and replaced two gas cylinders, reported the Bristol Post.

Andrew Macfarlane, prosecuting lawyer, told the court: "While the boys were upset Amy heard Emma say 'Oh Amy, how do you cope with them crying all the time?'

"Amy replied, 'It's easy, you just give them attention, sort of thing, I got to do it.' Seconds later, while Harry was crying, Amy heard Horseman say: 'Shoot Harry, just to frighten him, to shut him up, shoot it at Harry.'"

Harry was air lifted to Bristol Children's Hospital in a critical condition after being hit in the head with a pellet. The child eventually lost sight in one of his eyes as a result of the incident.

Macfarlane added: "Amy picked him up in her arms. Blood was gushing out of Harry's head – down and down Amy's arms. He was in and out of consciousness."

Horseman denies the allegations against her. The trial continues.