Despite their not-so-pleasant history together, former music couple Chris Brown and Rihanna just can't seem to stay away from each other's lives. A new report hints that the exes might be back together as they exchange passionate text messages with each other amid rumours of a reignited romance.

"They've totally been talking again," a source told Hollywood Life shedding light on the duo's love life. "It started out on social media, and then progressed to texting," the source said before claiming that the texting might have escalated to the next level.

Brown and the Barbadian singer are allegedly "sexting" each other nowadays. "It's already escalated to sexting. They're addicted to each other. The smallest thing can put them right to where they started," according to the report.

Gossip websites were abuzz with reunion rumours following the Royalty artist's recent move on social media. After staying off his ex-girlfriend's profile for quite some time, Brown re-followed Rihanna, adding to the speculation that the duo might be on talking terms again.

Unfortunately for Brown, it comes at a time when he is involved in a bitter feud with Karrueche Tran. The 28-year-old model filed a restraining order against the R&B singer after allegedly receiving death threats and claims to cause physical harm.

Tran's court filing further elaborates the accusation and claims that Brown "threatened to shoot" her and "take her out" after abusing her in the past.

This is, however, not the first time that the Loyal singer has come under the scanner for his violent behaviour. He and Rihanna infamously broke up following an altercation in 2009, when he admitted to attacking the songstress after a Grammy party.

"I deal with a lot of anger issues from my past — not knowing how to express myself verbally and at the same time not knowing how to cope with my emotions and deal with them and understand what they are," Brown said at the time about his behaviour.