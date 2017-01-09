Brad Pitt may not want to date anytime soon as a new report suggests that the Allied actor is not interested in seeing another woman since he is "badly burned" following his divorce ordeal with former wife Angelina Jolie.

According to HollywoodLife, the 53-year-old is focused on gaining access to his six children as he deals with his divorce from The Original Sin actress. He apparently does not want do anything that could upset Jolie.

"Brad [Pitt] isn't dating—he's been badly burned and has no desire to start any kind of romance right now, he wants to focus all his energy on getting access to his kids," a source told the website.

"Plus, he doesn't want to provide Angelina with any further fuel to throw on the already raging fire. This whole situation is a truly sorry state of affairs and it's just going to get worse before it gets any better," the source continued.

Previously it was reported that Pitt was "furious" after Jolie moved their six children – Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 11, Shiloh, 10, and eight-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne – to a new home for the third time since she announced her split from her him on 19 September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

According to the report, Jolie and the children are now staying in a rented accommodation in Malibu, which is farther away from Pitt's Los Feliz home.

"Angelina Jolie has moved with her children to a new Malibu rental. This marks the third time Angelina has moved with her many kids since announcing a divorce from Brad and moving out of the home they shared in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles," the source said.

"Brad is furious that Angelina is constantly moving the children around during this challenging time for them. Brad is worried about the kids having no stability and wants Angelina to settle down somewhere, preferably in Beverly Hills and closer to him."