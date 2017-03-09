Bafta Game Awards 2015 Nominations
The nominations for this year's British Academy Game Awards have been announced, ahead of the ceremony itself which takes place on 6 April at east London's Tobacco Dock. Below is a complete list of the nominees.

Naughty Dog's PS4 exclusive Uncharted 4: A Thief's End has the most nominations with eight, including three in the Best Performer category. Playdead's celebrated puzzle platformer Inside has seven nominations, Blizzard multiplayer favourite Overwatch has five and The Last Guardian has four.

The categories are the same as for last year's ceremony, but some have been given new names. Best Story has become Best Narrative, Best Persistent Game is now Best Evolving Game and the Mobile & Handheld category is now just Best Mobile Game (though it still includes a Nintendo 3DS nominee).

Best Game

Firewatch
Inside
Overwatch
Stardew Valley
Titanfall 2
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Best British Game

Batman: Arkham VR
Forza Horizon 3
No Man's Sky
Overcooked
Planet Coaster
Virginia

Best Debut Game

Firewatch
Overcooked
Oxenfree
That Dragon, Cancer
The Witness
Virginia

Best Music

Abzu
Doom
Inside
The Last Guardian
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Virginia

Best Evolving Game

Destiny: Rise of Iron
Elite Dangerous: Horizons
EVE Online
Final Fantasy 14: Online
Hitman
Rocket League

Best Family Game

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens
Overcooked
The Playroom VR
Pokémon Go
Ratchet & Clank
Toca Hair Salon

Best Multiplayer Game

Battlefield 1
Forza Horizon 3
Overcooked
Overwatch
Titanfall 2
Tom Clancy's The Division

Best Game Design

Battlefield 1
Dishonored 2
Inside
Overwatch
Titanfall 2
The Witness

Best Game Innovation

Batman: Arkham VR
Firewatch
Pokémon Go
That Dragon, Cancer
Unseen Diplomacy
The Witness

Best Mobile Game

Banner Saga 2
Dawn of Titans
Deus Ex Go
Pokémon Go
Pokémon Sun and Moon
Reigns

Best Artistic Achievement

Abzu
Dishonored 2
Inside
The Last Guardian
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Unravel

Best Audio Achievement

Battlefield 1
Doom
Inside
The Last Guardian
Rez Infinite
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Best Narrative

Dishonored 2
Firewatch
Inside
Mafia 3
Oxenfree
Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Best Original Property

Firewatch
Inside
The Last Guardian
Overwatch
Unravel
The Witness

Best Performer

Alex Hernandez - Mafia 3
Cissy Jones - Firewatch
Emily Rose - Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Navid Negahban - 1979 Revolution
Nolan North - Uncharted 4: A Thief's End
Troy Baker - Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

AMD eSports Audience Award (public vote)

Clash Royale
Counter Strike: Global Offensive
Dota 2
League of Legends
Overwatch
Street Fighter 5

