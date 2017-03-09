The nominations for this year's British Academy Game Awards have been announced, ahead of the ceremony itself which takes place on 6 April at east London's Tobacco Dock. Below is a complete list of the nominees.

Naughty Dog's PS4 exclusive Uncharted 4: A Thief's End has the most nominations with eight, including three in the Best Performer category. Playdead's celebrated puzzle platformer Inside has seven nominations, Blizzard multiplayer favourite Overwatch has five and The Last Guardian has four.

The categories are the same as for last year's ceremony, but some have been given new names. Best Story has become Best Narrative, Best Persistent Game is now Best Evolving Game and the Mobile & Handheld category is now just Best Mobile Game (though it still includes a Nintendo 3DS nominee).

Firewatch

Inside

Overwatch

Stardew Valley

Titanfall 2

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Batman: Arkham VR

Forza Horizon 3

No Man's Sky

Overcooked

Planet Coaster

Virginia

Firewatch

Overcooked

Oxenfree

That Dragon, Cancer

The Witness

Virginia

Best Music

Abzu

Doom

Inside

The Last Guardian

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Virginia

Destiny: Rise of Iron

Elite Dangerous: Horizons

EVE Online

Final Fantasy 14: Online

Hitman

Rocket League

Lego Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Overcooked

The Playroom VR

Pokémon Go

Ratchet & Clank

Toca Hair Salon

Battlefield 1

Forza Horizon 3

Overcooked

Overwatch

Titanfall 2

Tom Clancy's The Division

Battlefield 1

Dishonored 2

Inside

Overwatch

Titanfall 2

The Witness

Batman: Arkham VR

Firewatch

Pokémon Go

That Dragon, Cancer

Unseen Diplomacy

The Witness

Banner Saga 2

Dawn of Titans

Deus Ex Go

Pokémon Go

Pokémon Sun and Moon

Reigns

Abzu

Dishonored 2

Inside

The Last Guardian

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Unravel

Battlefield 1

Doom

Inside

The Last Guardian

Rez Infinite

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Dishonored 2

Firewatch

Inside

Mafia 3

Oxenfree

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Firewatch

Inside

The Last Guardian

Overwatch

Unravel

The Witness

Alex Hernandez - Mafia 3

Cissy Jones - Firewatch

Emily Rose - Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Navid Negahban - 1979 Revolution

Nolan North - Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Troy Baker - Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

AMD eSports Audience Award (public vote)

Clash Royale

Counter Strike: Global Offensive

Dota 2

League of Legends

Overwatch

Street Fighter 5

