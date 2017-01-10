The 2017 British Academy Film Award nominations were announced on 10 January, with La La Land leading the ranks with 11 nods across the categories. The modern-day musical, which picked up a record-breaking seven wins at the Golden Globes a few days ago, is followed by Nocturnal Animals and Arrival each earning nine apiece. British actors Sophie Turner and Dominic Cooper alongside Bafta Chair Jane Lush announced the titles, actors and film-makers in the running.
While the most recent nominations may have only been released this morning, the actors up for the EE Rising Star award were unveiled last week. The Witch's Anya Taylor-Joy, Victoria's Laia Costa, Manchester By The Sea's Lucas Hedges, Captain America: Civil War's Tom Holland and Loving's Ruth Negga all have a shot at walking away victorious.
The official ceremony for the 70th British Academy Film Awards will take place at London's Royal Albert Hall in South Kensington on Sunday 12 February. Stephen Fry is set to host, marking his 12th time orchestrating the show.
See below for the full list of nominations:
BEST FILM
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
I, Daniel Blake
Notes On Blindness
Under The Shadow
DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake)
Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea)
Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)
LEADING ACTRESS
Amy Adams (Arrival)
Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
LEADING ACTOR
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)
Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Viola Davis (Fences)
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)
Dev Patel (Lion)
Jeff Bridges (Hell Or High Water)
Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jones)
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Hell Or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
OUTSTANDING DEBUT
Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer) – The Girl With All The Gifts
George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer) - The Hard Stop
Pete Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer) – Notes On Blindness
John Donnelly (Writer), Ben Williams (Director) – The Pass
Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers) – Under The Shadow
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son of Saul
Toni Erdmann
DOCUMENTARY
13th
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes On Blindness
Weiner
ANIMATED FILM
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Zootropolis
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
Hell Or High Water
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
EDITING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Manchester By The Sea
MAKE UP AND HAIR
Florence Foster Jenkins
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Arrival
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
SOUND
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Consumed
Home
Mouth Of Hell
The Party
Standby