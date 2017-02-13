The 70th British Academy Film Awards, more commonly known as the Baftas, honoured the actors, creatives and movies it thought offered up the best work of the past 12 months last night (12 February). While there were several expected winners who took home trophies, such as leads Casey Affleck and Emma Stone, British film I, Daniel Blake and supporting actress Viola Davis, the ceremony featured its fair share of surprising wins and snubs...

Arguably the most unexpected achievement during the show was Dev Patel bagging best supporting actor for his performance in Garth Davis' biographical drama Lion. There's no questioning Patel's talent in the film, of course, but considering the Skins actor conquered fellow nominees (and serious Hollywood A-listers) Hugh Grant and Jeff Bridges, as well as shining rising stars Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Mahershala Ali, it is some accomplishment. Patel is also up for the Academy Award in the same category, could this mean that favourite Ali may have some competition on his hands?

Additionally, on top of Patel's welcome win, Lion also picked up the prize for best adapted screenplay over Eric Heisserer's acclaimed Arrival script and Tom Ford's stylish thriller Nocturnal Animals.

While undoubtedly deserved, its still somewhat notable here that Kenneth Lonergan's Manchester by the Sea beat the likes of Moonlight, La La Land, Hell or High Water and I, Daniel Blake for best original screenplay. Speaking of Moonlight, most were pretty shocked that Barry Jenkins' coming-of-age drama won zero accolades despite being nominated across four categories.

The biggest surprise of the night, however, has got to be Kubo and the Two Strings walking away victorious in the best animated category. Not only did the Laika animation triumph over lauded Disney outing Zootropolis, it also trumped fellow House Of Mouse productions Finding Dory and Moana. With three of the aforementioned titles set to battle it out at the Oscars in just two weeks' time, the Baftas results now make it more difficult to predict whether previous shoo-in Zootropolis will be the winner after all.

While not a surprise win or a snub, audiences were pretty irked at how many spoiler-heavy clips the British Academy used during each category's sizzle-reel. Major plot points to films such as Captain Fantastic, Arrival and Manchester By The Sea were revealed. Even the sequence from Zootropolis showed exactly how the movie ends... Oh Bafta, we know some of those films came out a little while ago but unveiling some of their most poignant moments? Not cool.



