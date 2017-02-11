The 70th British Academy Film Awards will be held at the Royal Albert Hall, London on Sunday 12 February. Stephen Fry will return to host the star-studded event. Interestingly this will be the English comedian and actor's 12th Bafta as a host. But the major attraction of the evening will be Prince William and Kate Middleton, who are rumoured to attend the glitzy ceremony.

In 2016, Fry caused furore after he made a joke on costume designer Jenny Beavan's outfit by calling her a 'bag lady'.

When and where to watch:

The Bafta Awards 2017 will be broadcast on BBC One from 9pm in the UK. The official website for Baftas will telecast the event with few edits due to the restricted timeslot by the network provider.

Fans can click here to watch the ceremony live online on iPlayer.

Fans can live stream the glittery Red Carpet event (which begins at 4.30pm GMT) on the awards' official Facebook page to check the fashion hits and misses by their favourite stars.

In the US the award show will be telecast on BBC America. Australian and New Zealand fans can watch it on BBC Worldwide Australia. Danish viewers can watch the show on Danmarks Radio & TV.

Click here to get the list of the networks that are airing the event in other countries.

Nominees and Winners prediction:

La La Land has received 11 nominations followed by Nocturnal Animals and Arrival with nine nods each. After their Golden Globe win, fans are expecting Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone to rule the Baftas as both have been nominated for best actor and actress categories. Check out the full list of nominations here.

Andrea Riseborough, Eddie Redmayne, Carmen Ejogo, Riz Ahmed, Daisy Ridley and Felicity Jones and Elle star Isabelle Huppert are set to attend the ceremony.