The 2017 British Academy Film Awards will recognise the best movies, talents and titles on Sunday 12 February at London's Royal Albert Hall in south Kensington. Stephen Fry is set to host, while Blazing Saddles legend Mel Brooks, 90, is gearing up to receive the prestigious Fellowship.
But what about the trophies? Who will triumph on the night, offering up more indicators as to who could walk away with victorious come the Oscars? In the run up to the accolades being dished out, IBTimes UK predicts who could potentially win big.
While we've only looked over a few of the major categories in the video above, check out the full list of nominations ahead of the Golden Globes official ceremony, and who we think will win in each one too...
BEST FILM
Arrival
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land (PREDICTED WINNER)
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
American Honey
Denial
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
I, Daniel Blake
Notes On Blindness
Under The Shadow
DIRECTOR
Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)
Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake)
Damien Chazelle (La La Land)
Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea)
Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)
LEADING ACTRESS
Amy Adams (Arrival)
Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train)
Emma Stone (La La Land)
Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)
Natalie Portman (Jackie)
LEADING ACTOR
Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)
Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)
Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals)
Ryan Gosling (La La Land)
Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)
Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea)
Naomie Harris (Moonlight)
Nicole Kidman (Lion)
Viola Davis (Fences)
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)
Dev Patel (Lion)
OR
Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)
Jeff Bridges (Hell Or High Water)
Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jones)
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hidden Figures
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
Hell Or High Water
I, Daniel Blake
La La Land
OR
Manchester By The Sea
Moonlight
OUTSTANDING DEBUT
Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer) – The Girl With All The Gifts
George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer) - The Hard Stop
Pete Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer) – Notes On Blindness
John Donnelly (Writer), Ben Williams (Director) – The Pass
Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers) – Under The Shadow
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
Dheepan
Julieta
Mustang
Son of Saul
Toni Erdmann
DOCUMENTARY
13th
The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years
The Eagle Huntress
Notes On Blindness
Weiner
ANIMATED FILM
Finding Dory
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
Zootropolis
CINEMATOGRAPHY
Arrival
Hell Or High Water
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
EDITING
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
OR
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
Manchester By The Sea
MAKE UP AND HAIR
Florence Foster Jenkins
Doctor Strange
Hacksaw Ridge
Nocturnal Animals
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
COSTUME DESIGN
Allied
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Florence Foster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
PRODUCTION DESIGN
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Hail, Caesar!
La La Land
Nocturnal Animals
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
Arrival
Doctor Strange
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
The Jungle Book
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
ORIGINAL MUSIC
Arrival
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Nocturnal Animals
SOUND
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
BRITISH SHORT FILM
Consumed
Home
Mouth Of Hell
The Party
Standby