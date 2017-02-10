The 2017 British Academy Film Awards will recognise the best movies, talents and titles on Sunday 12 February at London's Royal Albert Hall in south Kensington. Stephen Fry is set to host, while Blazing Saddles legend Mel Brooks, 90, is gearing up to receive the prestigious Fellowship.

But what about the trophies? Who will triumph on the night, offering up more indicators as to who could walk away with victorious come the Oscars? In the run up to the accolades being dished out, IBTimes UK predicts who could potentially win big.

While we've only looked over a few of the major categories in the video above, check out the full list of nominations ahead of the Golden Globes official ceremony, and who we think will win in each one too...

BEST FILM

Arrival

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land (PREDICTED WINNER)

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

American Honey

Denial

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

I, Daniel Blake

Notes On Blindness

Under The Shadow

DIRECTOR

Denis Villeneuve (Arrival)

Ken Loach (I, Daniel Blake)

Damien Chazelle (La La Land)

Kenneth Lonergan (Manchester By The Sea)

Tom Ford (Nocturnal Animals)

LEADING ACTRESS

Amy Adams (Arrival)

Emily Blunt (The Girl on the Train)

Emma Stone (La La Land)

Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Natalie Portman (Jackie)

LEADING ACTOR

Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge)

Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea)

Jake Gyllenhaal (Nocturnal Animals)

Ryan Gosling (La La Land)

Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Hayley Squires (I, Daniel Blake)

Michelle Williams (Manchester By The Sea)

Naomie Harris (Moonlight)

Nicole Kidman (Lion)

Viola Davis (Fences)

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Nocturnal Animals)

Dev Patel (Lion)

OR

Mahershala Ali (Moonlight)

Jeff Bridges (Hell Or High Water)

Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jones)

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hidden Figures

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Hell Or High Water

I, Daniel Blake

La La Land

OR

Manchester By The Sea

Moonlight

OUTSTANDING DEBUT

Mike Carey (Writer), Camille Gatin (Producer) – The Girl With All The Gifts

George Amponsah (Writer/Director/Producer), Dionne Walker (Writer/Producer) - The Hard Stop

Pete Middleton (Writer/Director/Producer), James Spinney (Writer/Director), Jo-Jo Ellison (Producer) – Notes On Blindness

John Donnelly (Writer), Ben Williams (Director) – The Pass

Babak Anvari (Writer/Director), Emily Leo, Oliver Roskill, Lucan Toh (Producers) – Under The Shadow

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Dheepan

Julieta

Mustang

Son of Saul

Toni Erdmann

DOCUMENTARY

13th

The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years

The Eagle Huntress

Notes On Blindness

Weiner

ANIMATED FILM

Finding Dory

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

Zootropolis

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

Hell Or High Water

La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

EDITING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

OR

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

Manchester By The Sea

MAKE UP AND HAIR

Florence Foster Jenkins

Doctor Strange

Hacksaw Ridge

Nocturnal Animals

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Nocturnal Animals

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Arrival

Doctor Strange

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

The Jungle Book

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

ORIGINAL MUSIC

Arrival

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Nocturnal Animals

SOUND

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Fantastic Beasts And Where To Find Them

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

BRITISH SHORT FILM

Consumed

Home

Mouth Of Hell

The Party

Standby