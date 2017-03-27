A bale of marijuana found washed up on a Florida beach has prompted a call to the local police.

Jeff Stolowitz was out walking along Daytona Beach on Saturday morning (25 March) when he spotted the object, which was shaped like a giant cigar.

As he got closer on Saturday morning, he saw a ripped edge and what appeared to be blood. That's when he called for help.

Volusia county beach safety captain Mike Berard told CBS that narcotics sometimes wash ashore when the surf kicks up.

He said: "Small amounts are typically tested and disposed of, but larger amounts are transferred to another agency."

Beard added that in the past, the authorities have found cocaine, medical waste and large drums of diesel washed up on the shore after storms or during a high surf.