Bandai Namco has decided to postpone the release date of its upcoming psychological thriller, Get Even, in wake of the Manchester terror attack. Described as the deadliest attack in Britain in over a decade, the suicide bombing at the Ariana Grande concert killed 22 people, including children.

The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the devastating attack.

"Given recent events and out of respect we have decided to postpone the commercial release of Get Even to June 23rd," Bandai Namco said in a statement. "We would like to express our deepest condolences to everyone concerned."

The narrative-driven, first-person shooter was originally set to release this Friday, 26 May.

Developed by Polish studio The Farm 51, Get Even puts you in the shoes of Black, an amnesiac who wakes up in a mysterious, run-down asylum with just a phone and a gun. Black must rescue a young girl for reasons unknown to him.

"Under the guidance of his anonymous captor, Red, Black embarks on a form of treatment, facilitated by a unique technology - a headset that allows the user to relive their memories and experience them again in the present", the game's description reads. "And so Black tries to remember."

"With the help of the 'Pandora' headset, he travels into the depths of his own mind to explore the truth behind the only thing he can remember: the rescue attempt of a teenage girl with a bomb strapped to her chest."

Get Even will now release on 23 June for PS4, Xbox One and PC.