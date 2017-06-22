Ousmane Dembele has reportedly agreed a five-year-deal with Barcelona ahead of a potential summer move to the Nou Camp. Sport claims that the France starlet is now "closer to becoming a Barcelona player" but the Catalans still need to reach an agreement with Borussia Dortmund to complete his signing.

Dembele was heavily linked with Barcelona during last summer's transfer window when the Catalans were looking for a versatile forward to serve as back-up for the MSN trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar.

However, the 20-year-old sensation decided then to move from Rennes to Dortmund instead, amid concerns that his playing time at the La Liga giants was going to be limited.

Barcelona have decided to revive their interest in the player ahead of the 2017-2018 campaign after Ernesto Valverde earmarked the signing of a pacy winger as a top priority.

The Catalans were originally expecting to re-sign Gerard Deulofeu from Everton but Dembele has emerged as the their number one target amid suggestions that the Toffees winger is having second thoughts over a potential return to the Nou Camp.

Samuel Umtiti himself recently confirmed those reports, encouraging his national teammate Dembele to join him at Barcelona.

"We get on really well. I know Barça are interested in his profile but all the parties need to reach an agreement," Umtiti said to L'Equipe as quoted by Sport. "Dembele would do well with us, with the quality he has, he's capable of adding a lot. If he comes he will be welcome, but it still needs to be official to talk about that. If he comes, he can sleep at my house!"

Barcelona have since been working on his arrival and over the weekend Bild revealed the club's technical secretary Robert Fernandez had met Dembele's agent Moussa Sissoko to discuss the winger's move to the Nou Camp.

Now Sport claims on the front page of their Thurday edition that the La Liga giants and his agent have already reached an agreement for the France starlet to join Barcelona on a five-year-deal.

But the Spanish publication claims that Barcelona now need to convince Dortmund to cash in on the player after proving to be a sensation in his debut campaign in the Bundesliga.

The report suggests that Barcelona are ready to pay around €50m (£44m, $55.8m) plus €20m in add-ons to lure the starlet to Valverde's side.

Dortmund, meanwhile, are said to be asking for €80m but Sport believe the agreement between the player and the Catalan side has put him "closer" to the La Liga giants.